According to Business Insider, here are the five things you should NOT do at work.

1. Eating smelly food (like sardines) at your desk.

2. Asking too many questions, especially during a long meeting.

3. Being a slob at your desk or in the kitchen.

4. Interrupting people all the time. Let people finish their thought.

5. Talking to people in the bathroom while they're in one of the stalls. Awkward.