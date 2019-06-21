Five Things You May Not Know About the Sun

Summer officially starts today, and a new CNN poll looked at how much people know about the dangers of too much sun. Here are five things you might not know about UV damage.

1. 30% of people didn't know you can still get a sunburn on a cloudy day. Clouds only block about 20% of UV rays. So, you still need to wear sunblock.

2. 55% didn't know you're still exposed to UV rays in the shade. They can bounce off sand and hit you. Sand reflects 17% of the UV rays that hit it.

3. Almost a quarter of people think they're fine as long as they don't get sunburned. The truth is that any amount of sun exposure is harmful to your skin.

4. You can still get sunburned through a window. Glass only filters out one kind of radiation... UVB rays. But UVA rays can still get through. You're most likely to have freckles on the left side of your face because of driving.

5. A third of people didn't know that too much sun is bad for your eyes. UV rays play a role in about 20% of cataract cases. So, make sure you have a good pair of sunglasses that block UV rays.