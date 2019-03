A survey in YouGov asked 3,000 people about the items they tend to misplace the most. I lose my phone daily, so that's got to be #1, right? Almost.

1. Keys, 15%

2. Phone, 13%

3. Sunglasses, 8%

4. Umbrella, 5%

5. Wallet or purse, 4%.

#5 probably causes the most panic!