Fleetwood Mac Part of a Busy Weekend

Tickets remain available for Fleetwood Mac tomorrow night at 8 in Enterprise Center. The Mac Attack is just one of the shows in the building this weekend. Twenty One Pilots and their Bandito Tour is at Enterprise Center tonight with tickets remaining and show at 7. Next door at Stifel Theatre, Redemption of a Dogg starring Snoop Dogg is on stage at 8 tonight. Alice Cooper drops in tomorrow night, and Sunday it's KIDZBOP Live 2018 Tour at 4pm. Busy place!