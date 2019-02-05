Foods That Make You Hungrier

According to an article in Huffington Post, certain foods can actually make you feel hungrier. I think I ate all of them on Sunday.

1. Processed foods. They make your blood sugar spike and then crash, which makes you feel hungry again before you really should.

2. Alcohol. It lowers your inhibitions, so you're likely to eat a lot.

3. Artificial sweeteners. Studies have shown that anything sweet can increase your appetite. But your brain reacts differently to real sugar and artificial stuff. Sugar registers as a reward in your brain. Artificial sweeteners don't, so you keep feeling hungry.

4. Anything salty. A recent study found salty foods are so addictive, it's almost on par with a mild opiate. So, that's one reason it's so hard to stop once you've started eating chips. Salt also makes you thirsty, and you end up taking in more calories by drinking beer or soda.