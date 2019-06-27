Foods You Shouldn't Put in the Freezer

It has happened again. Someone left a can of Diet Coke in our KEZK community freezer. Guess what happened? Never mind. You know what happened. I thought everyone knew what happens when you put anything carbonated in the freezer. Here are some more items that shouldn't be frozen according to Delish.

1. Cooked pasta. It gets really soggy when it thaws out. You're better off making less, so you can leave it in the fridge and eat all the leftovers in a few days.

2. Coffee. Taking it in and out of the freezer creates condensation, which affects the taste. It's okay if it's unopened. But once you open it, leave it at room temperature.

3. Milk. Freezing and thawing it makes it lumpy. It's still fine to use in recipes if you thaw it out in the fridge for a day. It's just not great to drink.

4. Eggs. Especially in the shell, because the liquid inside expands. Then they can crack and cause bacteria to grow.

5. Avocados. It ruins the texture, and a good creamy texture is key with avocados. The same thing applies for potatoes. Putting them in the freezer or the fridge makes them grainier.

6. Meat that was frozen, then thawed. Bacteria grows quickly on thawed meat and freezing it again might not kill it. So, it could make you sick.