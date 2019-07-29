Four Natural Ways to Get Better Sleep

If you need more quality shut-eye time, Daily Mail published four things that are proven to help you sleep better:

1. Exercise. A study had people do 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise a few hours before bed and the result was better sleep for most.

2. Get some sunlight in the morning. It helps your internal clock adjust, so you'll get back to associating sunlight with waking hours and darkness with sleep.

3. Get more magnesium. Either in pill-form, or from eating things like broccoli, spinach, kale, nuts and seeds. It has calming properties that help you sleep.

4. Turn down the thermostat. There's no single temperature that's perfect for everyone. But studies have shown that most people sleep best somewhere between 60 and 68 degrees.