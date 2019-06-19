Four Possible Health Benefits of Beer

St Louis Blues fans (me included) have downed a lot of Bud Light in the week following the capture of the Stanley Cup. Although we know this liquid celebration shouldn't go on indefinitely, there are potential health benefits of beer. According to Thrillist, there are four of them.

1. Beer reduces the risk of kidney stones. A recent study found one beer a day can lower your risk by 41%.

2. It can help replenish you after a workout. The carbs in beer are good after you've just burned a bunch of calories. Studies have found it might be better than water when you're dehydrated.

3. It's good for your bones. A study at the University of Texas found that an occasional beer can actually increase bone density.

4. It might help prevent Alzheimer's. Some researchers think trace amounts of aluminum in our body has something to do with Alzheimer's. A study in Spain found two beers a day can limit its ability to damage your brain.

In the pic, Blues defenseman Chris Butler is enjoying last Saturday's victory parade.