Four Reasons to Shop Now

My mom always got her holiday shopping done by Halloween because she hated crowds. That meant she had to hide presents around the house, and sometimes I found 'em! Of course, I didn't tell her. But there are good reasons to start your shopping now. According to Mashable, there are four and here they are.

1. You'll definitely find shorter lines and less chaos, so your stress levels are manageable.

2. You'll probably give better gifts because you'll put more thought into it. By late December, you're just interested in checking people off your list.

3. Shopping early may mean money won't be so tight around the holidays.

4. Avoiding Black Friday deals might save money. Much of the stuff that goes on sale isn't what you actually want, but you succumb to impulse purchases.