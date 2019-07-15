Four Ways Caffeine is Good for You

July 15, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Getty Images

A study in Huffington Post found that more than five cups of coffee a day is bad for your heart.  But if you're drinking five cups or less, coffee can actually be good for you.  Here are four potential health benefits of caffeine:

1.  In moderation, it might be good for your heart.  Previous studies have gound that three to four cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

2.  It helps with pain, especially if you pair it with a painkiller.  Research shows that taking ibuprofen with a cup of coffee works better than ibuprofen alone. 

3.  It can improve your memory.  A study in 2015 found that drinking coffee every day can give you a memory boost.  And studies with mice suggest it could even help you avoid Alzheimer's.

4.  Caffeine may lower your risk for certain cancers.  Four or five cups a day has been shown to help people with colon cancer, and a study by the American Cancer Society found it could also cut your oral cancer risk in half.

Tags: 
Coffee
caffeine

Trish's Dishes