Four Ways Caffeine is Good for You

A study in Huffington Post found that more than five cups of coffee a day is bad for your heart. But if you're drinking five cups or less, coffee can actually be good for you. Here are four potential health benefits of caffeine:

1. In moderation, it might be good for your heart. Previous studies have gound that three to four cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

2. It helps with pain, especially if you pair it with a painkiller. Research shows that taking ibuprofen with a cup of coffee works better than ibuprofen alone.

3. It can improve your memory. A study in 2015 found that drinking coffee every day can give you a memory boost. And studies with mice suggest it could even help you avoid Alzheimer's.

4. Caffeine may lower your risk for certain cancers. Four or five cups a day has been shown to help people with colon cancer, and a study by the American Cancer Society found it could also cut your oral cancer risk in half.