Free Flu Shots Tomorrow

SSM Health will hold free flu shot clinics across the St Louis area tomorrow (10/13) from 8am to noon. Appointments aren't necessary and the injections will be given on a first come, first served basis. Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has a drive-thru clinic next to Ronald McDonald House at 3450 Park Avenue. St Mary's Hospital also has a drive-thru clinic. It's located on Bellevue Ave one block south of Clayton Rd.

The other free flu shot clinics are at St Clare Hospital in Fenton in the Conference Center, St Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis in the Koenig Building, DePaul Hospital in the May Center, and in the SSM Health Outpatient Center at 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St Charles.

I'll be going to the clinic held by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Yes, grown ups are welcome there!