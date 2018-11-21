Fun Turkey Facts For Your Thanksgiving Weekend

1. Turkeys are native to northern Mexico but today most are produced in Missouri, Arkansas, Minnesota, and North Carolina. One of the biggest turkey farms in Missouri is Foster Farms in Montgomery City. They listen to St Louis' Official Christmas station there!

2. Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be our country's official bird.

3. Wild turkeys can run up to 20mph.

4. Only male turkeys gobble.

5. The substance that makes you drowsy on Thanksgiving is called tryptophan.

6. Israel eats more turkey per capita than any other country in the world.

7. PETA probably recommends Tofurky as an alternative. It's made from a blend of organic tofu and wheat protein. Doesn't that sound good?