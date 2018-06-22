Fundraiser for the late Mike Arnold tonight

Starting at 5pm today (6/22) Kirkwood Station Brewing Company will donate all the profit from the sale of their small batch series of beer to help pay the medical expenses of Mike Arnold. Sadly, Mike died early today. He was the owner of Gus Gus Funbus. Mike was struck by a pickup Saturday while being a Good Samaritan. He was a truly great guy and will be missed by many St Louisans.

Awesome cover band Trixie Delight plays at 8, so, make a night of it at Kirkwood Station Brewing Company at 105 East Jefferson in K-wood.