Funeral for Kate Spade to be held in Kansas City

Kate Spade will be laid to rest Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in her hometown of Kansas City, Mo. The fashion designer was found dead of an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment June 5th. She was 55. Kate's husband, Andy Spade has said she suffered from depression for many years. They had one daughter together, 13-year-old Frances. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

I took the above picture at Tanger Outlet Mall in Branson last week. The shop was not only open, but busy.