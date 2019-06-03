Gary Clark Jr Headlines Market Street Stage Today

June 3, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Gary Clark Jr has the ability to fuze rock, blues, soul and hip-hop and create something special.  Gary won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Traditional R & B performance for "Please Come Home".  The 35 year-old vocalist and multi-instrumentalist is from Austin, Texas, and is expected to take the stage on Market St. about 5:30 today (6/3).  Admission is free with food, drink & merchandise available for purchase.  TV monitors are scattered between Tucker & 14th at Market for coverage of game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Let's hope the team from Beantown will be siingin' the blues too.  LET'S GO BLUES!

Tags: 
Gary Clark Jr.
St Louis Blues
Stanley Cup Final

