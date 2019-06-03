Gary Clark Jr Headlines Market Street Stage Today

Gary Clark Jr has the ability to fuze rock, blues, soul and hip-hop and create something special. Gary won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Traditional R & B performance for "Please Come Home". The 35 year-old vocalist and multi-instrumentalist is from Austin, Texas, and is expected to take the stage on Market St. about 5:30 today (6/3). Admission is free with food, drink & merchandise available for purchase. TV monitors are scattered between Tucker & 14th at Market for coverage of game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Let's hope the team from Beantown will be siingin' the blues too. LET'S GO BLUES!