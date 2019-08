Grammy award winner Gary Clark Jr is in St Louis tonight (8/12) performing at the Fabulous Fox Theater. Clark's tour is in support of his third Warner Bros album This Land. The singer/guitarist is known for his ability to fuse blues, rock, soul and hip-hop into a blend that really works. Showtime is 8p with Greyhounds opening.

The pic is from LOVE ROCKS NYC on March 15, 2018.