Get $3,300 for Getting the Flu on Purpose

Have you got some sick days to burn? The National Institute of Health is doing a study that will pay people $3,300 to get the flu on purpose. Scientists will give you a nasal spray to infect yourself and then monitor the symptoms. Saint Louis University is one of four locations participating in the study. Volunteers must be healthy between the ages of 18 and 49, and will be quarantined for at least ten days. If you're interested, go here:

https://www.slu.edu/medicine/internal-medicine/infectious-disease/vaccin...