Get Well Soon, Vladi!

I know what you're wondering. How did I get on the Blues' bench right next to sharpshooter Vladimir Tarasenko? But what you should really be worried about is Vladi's health. He sustained an "upper body injury" in the recent game in L.A. and won't be re-evaluated for another nine days. Since the NHL doesn't require teams to release detailed injury reports, I'll have to be satisfied with their vagueness. Whatever it is, I hope it's not serious and Vladi is able to return to the ice before the playoffs.

The Blues host the Coyotes tonight at Enterprise Center with a 7pm puck drop. It's Pink at the Rink Night, so with the purchase of a theme ticket, you get a Pink at the Rink hoodie AND $5 goes to the fight against breast cancer.

