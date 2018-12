A new survey in SWNS asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year.

1. Computer games.

2. Legos.

3. Clothes, especially older kids.

4. Books.

5. Phone.

6. Video game consoles.

7. Board games.

8. iPads and tablets.

9. Laptop.

10. DVDs and digital movies.

A few classic Christmas gifts just missed the top 10: A bike came in at #11, Nerf toys at #12, action figures at #14 and scooters at #18.