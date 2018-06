Gioia's Deli on The Hill will stay open until 8pm today (6/21) to raise money for Mike Arnold's medical bills. Mike is owner of Gus Gus Funbus and is well known in the STL. You probably heard that Mike was struck by a pickup Saturday while attempting to help carjacking victims. He is spending significant time in intensive care, so he could use our help. Gioia's is donating all of today's profits to Mike. The Hill location is on Macklind at Daggett.