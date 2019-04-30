Give STL Day is Today

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Today is Give STL Day which organizers hope you'll take some of your online time to donate to a charitable group of your choice.

More than 800 local nonprofit organizations are available to choose from on the Give STL Day website that span the region from Bond, Illinois to Washington, Missouri.

--We are thrilled to be celebrating #GiveSTLDay TOMORROW! Together we are showing how we can impact the STL region in 24-hours-- pic.twitter.com/2gOfk6AHIa — St. Louis Gives (@StLouisGives) April 30, 2019

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.