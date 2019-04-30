Give STL Day is Tomorrow

Wednesday, May 1st

April 30, 2019
Van Lorenz

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Tomorrow is Give STL Day which organizers hope you'll take some of your online time to donate to a charitable group of your choice. 

More than 800 local nonprofit organizations are available to choose from on the Give STL Day website that span the region from Bond, Illinois to Washington, Missouri.

