Glass Half-Full?

September 5, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

COrey/Getty Images

Categories: 
Pop

A survey in OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans if the glass was half-full, or half empty.  58% said half-full while just 16% said half-empty.  The other 26% couldn't decide.  The half-full respondents tended to be morning people.  The survey also asked all 2,000 people to name the top morning routines that help them have a good day, and here are the top five:

1.  A cup of coffee.

2.  Waking up after getting enough sleep.

3.  A morning shower.

4.  Listening to music while you're getting ready, or in your car.

5.  Eating a light breakfast.

Tags: 
half-full
half-empty
morning people
Coffee

Trish's Dishes