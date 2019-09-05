Glass Half-Full?

A survey in OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans if the glass was half-full, or half empty. 58% said half-full while just 16% said half-empty. The other 26% couldn't decide. The half-full respondents tended to be morning people. The survey also asked all 2,000 people to name the top morning routines that help them have a good day, and here are the top five:

1. A cup of coffee.

2. Waking up after getting enough sleep.

3. A morning shower.

4. Listening to music while you're getting ready, or in your car.

5. Eating a light breakfast.