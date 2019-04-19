Laura Branigan's "Gloria" was blasted in the Blues' locker room last night following their dream-matic come-from-behind win in Winnipeg. Jaden Schwartz scored with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Blues a 3-2 victory and a 3 games to 2 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Jets. The Blues were behind 2-0 at the start of the 3rd period. The Note can now advance to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 6p tomorrow night and tickets remain available. https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

LET'S GO BLUES!