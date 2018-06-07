Go Ahead, Have Another Donut

According to a new survey, most women say they'd rather be with someone with a dad bod than someone who looks like He-Man. My wife Joan would be among the women who say six-pack abs are overrated. But truth be told, she did put me on a diet when she found out about the new Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery coming to our SOHA neighborhood. It's within easy walking distance of our house, and she knows I'll be there daily.

By the way, I think mom bods are just fine!