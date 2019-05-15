Go Ahead, Pig Out Every Once In a While

A new study in MedicalXpress found that our bodies bounce back pretty quickly after a big day of overeating. Plus, occasional gluttony probably won't cause long-term issues. Researchers had people overeat for five straight days to simulate how you might act around a big holiday weekend. Each participant added a thousand calories a day to their diet. It turns out our bodies are good at dealing with it because it didn't have any significant long-term effects on metabolism or insulin levels. But what about overeating for a full month? Well, that did affect things like weight and insulin response.

So, if you're on a diet, go ahead and have that ice cream cone. That's OK. But then, get back on that horse!