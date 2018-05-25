Go to Greece without leaving the STL

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the St Louis County Greek Fest today through Memorial Day and it shouldn't be missed. You'll find live music, dancing, a marketplace and fabulous Greek food. Desserts like baklava (layers of phyllo and walnuts topped with a light honey syrup), and kataifi (air pastry of shredded phyllo rolled with walnuts and topped with light honey syrup) are my favs.

Assumption Greek Orhodox Church is at 1755 Des Peres Rd near the northwest corner of 270 & Manchester. There is free parking and shuttle bus service from the Corporate Hill Campus parking lot. Follow the signs to the parking lot. The Greek Fest opens at 11am daily and closes at 9pm except for Memorial Day on which it closes at 8pm.

Opa!