Going On A Holiday Road Trip?

A survey in the NY Post about family road trips during the holidays found the top five things you'll argue about, and there's a tie for #1. 35% of people said they've argued over who gets to control the radio, and 35% have also argued about the temperature. The rest of the top five are being frustrated about traffic, what route to take, and when to stop for bathroom breaks.

The survey also said the three things you're most likely to forget at home are your phone, charger and toothbrush. The Christmas song you're most likely to sing along with is "Jingle Bell Rock".