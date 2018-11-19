Going To More Than One Thanksgiving This Year?

A new survey (Meyocks) looked at how many people plan to attend at least two Thanksgiving dinners this year. Perhaps you're visiting different sides of the family, or having an extra "Friendsgiving." 62% of people under 35 said they're doing more than one Thanksgiving this year. For those of us over 35, it's 38%.

Here are five more Thanksgiving stats from the survey.

1. The foods we're looking forward to the most are mashed potatoes, pie, rolls, gravy and green bean casserole. What, no turkey?

2. 52% only like white meat, 25% prefer dark meat and 21% like both. 2% said they don't eat turkey.

3. The thing that stresses out men the most on Thanksgiving is being around family. For women, it's cooking.

4. The #1 thing we don't want to discuss at the table is politics.

5. More phones will be allowed at the table this year. 45% of respondents said they'll be allowed, compared to 35% last year.

