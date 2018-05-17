GQ Cover Hilariously Spoofs Reese & Oprah's Extra Limbs

Remember earlier this year, when Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey appeared to have an extra leg and arm, respectively, on the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue? Well, GQ's new Comedy Issue hilariously spoofs this gaffe, intentionally inserting no less than 15 additional arms and legs on Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman.

The original Vanity Fair photoshoot:

Some dodgy Photoshop. Oprah has three hands and Reese Witherspoon has three legs. pic.twitter.com/UXuD833QHI — Rob Griffin (@RobGriffinIADT) January 25, 2018

In an editor's note, GQ apologized for the "error," joking that it would conduct a "thorough internal audit" to get to the bottom of the Photoshop tomfoolery.

