Grandma Goldie and Mom Times-3 Kate

Kate Hudson has something in common with Owen Wilson other than being a movie star. She now has three kids with three different partners. Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed a baby girl last week and named her Rani - pronounced "Ronnie" after Danny's late father Ron Fujikawa. Danny isn't famous but he is a musician, which is Kate's thing. She has a 14-year-old son named Ryder with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and a 6-year-old son named Bingham with Matt Bellamy from the band Muse.