Grandma Goldie and Mom Times-3 Kate

October 9, 2018
Kate Hudson has something in common with Owen Wilson other than being a movie star.  She now has three kids with three different partners.  Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed a baby girl last week and named her Rani - pronounced "Ronnie" after Danny's late father Ron Fujikawa.  Danny isn't famous but he is a musician, which is Kate's thing.  She has a 14-year-old son named Ryder with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and a 6-year-old son named Bingham with Matt Bellamy from the band Muse. 

