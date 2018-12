Children get the most Christmas presents. Imagine that! A survey conducted by Barclays reports the oldest child gets more presents than their siblings... an average of 5.5 gifts. Moms and dads get around 3 presents each, but it's the grandparents who miss out the most. Grandpas receive 1.8 gifts on average. But it's been my experience that grandads don't need a lot of presents. Personally, I've got enough socks.