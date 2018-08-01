Great Time of Year for Local Produce

As soon as you walk into the Mackenzie Pointe Dierbergs, you're greeted by an impressive local produce section (and possibly Ted). He told me that Dierbergs has been featuring lots of local produce for a long time. He was right. Stuckmeyer Farms in Columbia, Illinois has been delivering fresh goods to Dierbergs for 28 years, and Relleke Farms in Granite City for 32 years. Like the sign says, "Homegrown Proud."

I bought a bag of heirloom tomatoes from Shobonier Farms that are spectacular! And I'm a BIG fan of tomatoes. There's a country song called "Homegrown Tomatoes" with the lyrics, "Plant 'em in the spring, pick 'em in the summer, a winter without 'em is a culinary bummer." I think Ted would agree.