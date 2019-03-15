Green Beer Tips

If you want to have green beer at your St Patrick's Day party, here are three tips told to me by an Irish bartender.

1. Use a light lager or pilsner. The lighter the beer, the greener it'll be. Bud Light works well.

2. Use somewhere between 2 and 5 drops of green food coloring per beer. It depends on the beer and what shade of green you want. Try it with 2 drops first.

3. Add the food coloring to your glass before you pour the beer in. It'll mix better that way and you might not even need to stir it.

And remember, practice makes perfect!