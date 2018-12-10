"Gremlins" is the #1 Christmas Movie?

Analysis of stats from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends revealed the most popular Christmas movies in every state. Leading the way is "Gremlins" because it came in first in seven states. "Home Alone" is on top in six states including Illinois. Missouri is one of four states that like "Die Hard" the best. Obviously, they used a rather liberal definition of what a Christmas movie is. Check out the full list of all 50 states at SteamingObserver.com.

The pic is of one the friendlier Gremlins.