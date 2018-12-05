Greyhounds Make Greyt Pets

If you're thinking about adding a pet to your household this Christmas, consider a greyhound. About a year ago, my wife and I gave Long Lost Kevin a forever home and we couldn't be happier with him. Kevin is friendly, lazy, affectionate, clean, loving, trusting and good natured. We found him through Everything Greyt Greyhound Adoption - a non-profit group run by very dedicated volunteers. I interviewed Sandi Phillips of Everything Greyt on last Sunday's Metro Show. Sandi said there will soon be thousands of greyhounds available because voters in Florida decided to ban greyhound racing by the end of 2020. She said it means the closure of eleven greyhound tracks in that state. Everything Greyt is one of the adoption groups that has to find homes for all of those dogs. So, if you have room in your heart and your home for a greyt dog, click on this to learn more. http://everythinggreyt.com/

Also, feel free to email me with questions - [email protected].