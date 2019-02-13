grocery store love

Can you really meet someone and fall in love at a grocery store, or is that just in movies? A new study in Yahoo looked into it, and apparently it does happen. 32% of people said they know at least one person who's gone on a date with someone they met while grocery shopping. Plus, 46% of us have flirted with someone at the grocery store. According to the survey, the three spots where you're most likely to meet someone are the beer, wine, and liquor aisle, the produce section and the checkout line. The survey also asked people to rate the best grocery store pickup lines. The best one for men to use is, "I can't find the bouillon. Do you know where it is?" And the top one for women is, "Hey, can you help me reach the bouillon?"