15 Great Halloween Movies

For Scaredy Cats

October 28, 2019
Van Lorenz
Entertainment

Are you a scaredy cat like me?  If you are, you probably don't like gory and gruesome movies.  So, here's a list of Halloween flics compiled by vulture.com that you might like.

1.  "Addams Family Values" 1993

2.  "Edward Scissorhands"  1990

3.  "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"   1975

4.  "Labyrinth"   1986

5.  "Ghostbuster"   1984

6.  "Beetlejuice"   1988

7.  "Scooby-Doo"   2002

8.  "Jennifer's Body"   2009

9.  "The Craft"   1996

10.  "Clue"   1985

11.  "Death Becomes Her"   1992

12.  "Hocus Pocus"    1993   A sequel with the original cast may be coming out next year.

13.  "Casper"   1995

14.  "The Nightmare Before Christmas"   1993

15.  "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"   1992

Halloween movies
scaredy cat

