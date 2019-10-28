15 Great Halloween Movies
For Scaredy Cats
October 28, 2019
Are you a scaredy cat like me? If you are, you probably don't like gory and gruesome movies. So, here's a list of Halloween flics compiled by vulture.com that you might like.
1. "Addams Family Values" 1993
2. "Edward Scissorhands" 1990
3. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" 1975
4. "Labyrinth" 1986
5. "Ghostbuster" 1984
6. "Beetlejuice" 1988
7. "Scooby-Doo" 2002
8. "Jennifer's Body" 2009
9. "The Craft" 1996
10. "Clue" 1985
11. "Death Becomes Her" 1992
12. "Hocus Pocus" 1993 A sequel with the original cast may be coming out next year.
13. "Casper" 1995
14. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 1993
15. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" 1992