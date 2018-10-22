"Halloween" Wins Weekend Box Office

Horror slasher-flic "Halloween" took in over $77 million in its weekend debut easily winning the top spot in box office receipts. Fans flocked to see Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her iconic role of Laurie Strode. But this time around, she was heavily-armed Laurie Strode because she knew who was coming.

The original "Halloween" was written and directed by John Carpenter. It made $47 million in 1978, which is like $184 million today. The new one is the third in the franchise called "Halloween" with no numbers or subtitles... just "Halloween." The 2007 remake directed by Rob Zombie was called "Halloween." There have been two movies called "Halloween 2". This is the 11th movie in the franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis's mom, Janet Leigh, had a bit part in 1998's "Halloween: H2O". Leigh is also the actress from the famous shower scene in "Psycho" - a movie that bothered Walt Disney so much that he banned Alfred Hitchcock from Disneyland!