Do You Prefer Halloween to Christmas?

I remember when Halloween wasn't even considered a holiday, but, it certainly is today. According to a new survey by Monmouth University, a lot of people say Halloween is their favorite holiday, or at least one of their favs. 58% of people aged 18 to 34 say it's one of their favorite holidays. That includes one in ten who say it's their absolute favorite. 48% of people between 35 and 54 also say it's one of their favorite holidays, and one in ten say it's their absolute favorite. Plus, having a child in the house doesn't affect whether or not someone loves Halloween, which proves that it has become as much a holiday for adults as kids.