Hand Sanitizer Works If You Have the Time

With flu season approaching, a recent study addressed the effectiveness of hand sanitizer in fighting the sickness. The good news is the study found hand sanitizer will help you protect yourself. The bad news is that when you apply hand sanitizer, you have to rub your hands together for four minutes to get it to kill all the flu germs. FOUR MINUTES! But the study also found that if you wash your hands with antibacterial soap, it eliminates flu germs in just 30 seconds.