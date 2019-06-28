Hangover Help

If not drinking alcohol is too much to ask, you may be in need ot a trick or two to lessen the severity of an inevitable hangover. An article in Popular Science By David Nield has such tricks. Here are four of them.

1. Eating asparagus provides you with nutrients that may protect your liver.

2. Studies suggest that darker liquors cause worse hangovers.

3. Taking a vitamin B supplement before and after drinking may help your liver deal with alcohol.

4. Staying hydrated is a must since dehydration is thought to be one of the causes of the willies.