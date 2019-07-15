Happy Birthday SpongeBob!

"SpongeBob SquarePants" is 20 years old and they're having a big celebration at Comic-Con in San Diego starting this Thursday (7/18). Nickelodeon also released a poster with every celebrity who's done a guest voice over the past 20 years. The list includes Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Betty White, Bob Barker, David Bowie, Dennis Quaid, Ed Asner, Henry Winkler, Kristen Wiig, and of course, Ernest Borgnine and Tim Conway as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.

The pic is from last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.