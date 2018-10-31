Happy Halloween Birthday Vanilla Ice!

I know at least one dude who would hate having Halloween moved to the last Saturday in October. Vanilla Ice likes having a Halloween birthday, and I can't blame him. He turns 51 today.

Vanilla's "Ice Ice Baby" was the first hip hop song to top the chart, and as you probably know, it was a blatant ripoff of the Queen and David Bowie song "Under Pressure." According to FreddieMercury.com, Freddie's longtime assistant Phoebe Freestone said the first time he heard "Ice Ice Baby" he was eating breakfast when it came on the radio. Phoebe said, "He suddenly stopped, frowning... listening intently and couldn't believe his ears. He was smiling when he said that he couldn't believe what he was hearing. He got hold of his manager, who was already on the case and left it at that, always remembering that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

Queen and Bowie got a co-credit on the song and a financial settlement. "Bohemain Rhapsody" opens Friday.