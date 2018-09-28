Happy & Sad in Same Photo

The left side of the above pic shows the "sad" part of this story as you can see the demolition of Macklind Avenue Deli. The beloved business burned on the 4th of July and apparently will not be rebuilt. M.A.D. wasn't just known for its delicious deli sandwiches and wide variety of beer. It was also a neighborhood meeting place, and it will be missed.

The "happy" part of the pic is the addition of Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery to the Southampton (SOHA) Neighborhood. I have documented construction of the third Clementine's in previous blogs. It's almost ready to open!. They're hanging drywall as I write this. Coincidentally, Clementine's just announced their Pumpkin Chai Latte is back. Owner Tamara Keefe said, "We take a creamy pumpkin base and single origin Malawi black tea from our friends at St Louis-based Big Heart Tea Co. with our own chai spice blend using ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, coriander and clove." It's SO good!

Clementine's also has a new naughty flavor. Roman Punch Sorbet is a collaboration with the Campbell House Museum and is based on the 1850 recipe of Virginia Campbell. It features a boozy blend of lemon, orange and bubbly champagne.

Here's a link to Clementine's website. It includes details about their two locations already open and creating cravings.

https://www.clementinescreamery.com/