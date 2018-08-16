Harrison Bader Goes Off!

Harrison Bader strikes a pose after scoring on a wild pitch last night at Busch. Bader also had three hits and made a spectacular diving catch as the Cardinals ran their unbeaten streak to eight games. Personally, I was sorry to see Tommy Pham go. But, I now see why Cardinal brass believed that Bader could do the job. He has helped the Redbirds regain relevance in the race to the postseason.

Luke Weaver pitches tonight when the Cards attempt to sweep the Nats. It's an early start with a 6:15 first pitch.