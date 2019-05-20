Hat Trick Hug

Jaden Schwartz scored his second hat trick of the playoffs last night powering the Blues past the Sharks 5 - 0 in San Jose. The win means the Blues can advance to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1970 with a victory tomorrow night (5/21) at Enterprise Center. The puck will drop at 7 and tickets remain available. https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

It's going to be a wild night downtown tomorrow night as the Cardinals are also in action at Busch. The Redbirds host the Royals at 7:15.

In the pic, Jaden Schwartz (17) is hugged by Brayden Schenn (10) and Vladimir Tarasenko (91).