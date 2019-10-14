Here's What To Do If You Hate Making Eye Contact

You're supposed to make eye contact whether you're in a job interview, on a date, or just talking to a friend, right? But if it makes you nervous, just stare at their mouth, nose or forehead instead. A study in "Perception" found people can't really tell if you're looking them in the eye or not, as long as you're looking at something near their eyes. Researchers had conversations with 50 people and used special glasses to track eye movements. In half of the talks, they looked people square in the eye. For the other half, they stared at other spots like their mouth or nose. It turns out we can't really tell the difference. The only time it might not work is if you're up close. In that case, closing your eyes might be the thing to do!