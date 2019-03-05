Have a Paczki Today!

Fat Tuesday is also known as Paczki Day especially if you have some Polish blood. Paczki (pronounced POOCH-key) is fried sweet dough, overfilled with filling and rolled in powdered sugar. Originally, Paczki were made to use up lard and eggs which were prohibited during Lent. Paczki translates to "little package" in Polish.

You can find Paczki at Helfer's Pastries and Deli Cafe at 380 Saint Ferdinand St. in Florissant. At Helfer's, you can get them filled with lemon, raspberry, prune, vanilla custard and chocolate custard. They're open today (3/5) until 6:30pm.