He Doesn't Look Like The Grinch

Benedict Cumberbatch is smiling because "Dr Seuss' The Grinch" was #1 in weekend box office receipts with $66 million. The Grinch's voice is provided by Cumberbatch in the 3D computer animation creation from Universal. "Bohemain Rhapsody" came in 2nd with over $30 million, followed by "Overlord", "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms", and "The Girl in the Spider's Web." Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born" was 6th with a 6-week total of $178 million!