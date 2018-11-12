He Doesn't Look Like The Grinch

But He Sounds Like Him

November 12, 2018
Van Lorenz
Benedict Cumberbatch is smiling because "Dr Seuss' The Grinch" was #1 in weekend box office receipts with $66 million.  The Grinch's voice is provided by Cumberbatch in the 3D computer animation creation from Universal.  "Bohemain Rhapsody" came in 2nd with over $30 million, followed by "Overlord", "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms", and "The Girl in the Spider's Web."  Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born" was 6th with a 6-week total of $178 million!

